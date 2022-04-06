Ukraine to Start Selling NFTs As Crypto Donations Exceed $60 Million

Ukraine will soon launch a web page to sell the estimated 300 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) it has received in donations since the war started, Bloomberg reported.

The NFTs donated to Ukraine include a CryptoPunk that is expected to raise around $200,000, according to Alex Bornyakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Despite having around 300 NFTs donated, only between 5% and 10% of them are valuable, Bornyakov stated in an interview. The web page, which could be launched within the week, will also include 10 NFT collections created by independent companies that have pledged all the proceeds to Ukraine.

"We just want to show how many people are doing this and how they are inspired by those events, and how they want to help Ukraine," Bornyakov said. The NFT sales will take place via OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace.

It's worth noting that Ukraine has been relying on crypto donations in raising funds for everything starting from body armour to medical supplies.

The country has already sold about $770,000 of what it refers to as museum NFTs, which was launched last week and show scenes from the war, Bornyakov said. The museum NFT sale could conclude as early as this week when the NFT sales reach $1 million.

"I think it's even more impactful" than just making crypto donations, Bornyakov said. "Then you can store a piece and it's going to be with you until you decide to sell it. It's still out there, it still reminds people about what happened." he added.

Bornyakov also mentioned that Ukraine had 32 Bitcoins valued at around $1.5 million donated yesterday. To date, the country has raised more than $60 million in digital coin donations.