Upcoming Threads features

ALBAWABA - In the rapidly evolving realm of social media, staying ahead when it comes to development is crucial. Instagram's Threads app, has been generating considerable buzz since its release, and yet some think it was released too early.

Regardless if someone joined Threads after being on Twitter or not, some features such as editing posts, hashtags, and the ability to switch between several accounts. With the fast-growing popularity of Threads, it's not shocking the demand for familiar features that either were or weren't on Twitter is on demand.

Here are some features we know are coming into Threads that you should look forward to:

1. Hashtags

Hashtags are a useful way to find other people who are talking about a certain topic you might be interested in. It's also a good way to possibly get more information on whatever topic you might want to look more into.

2. Switching between accounts

This is already a feature Instagram has, and it's a convenient, easy way for users to switch between their accounts quickly. That will soon be doable on the Threads platform too.

3. Translation of posts

In Twitter, the ability to translate a tweet someone made in a language you don't understand is available to you, but the same can't be said for Threads yet. This is a very important feature is that it can allow two people who can't speak the same language to communicate.

(Shutterstock)

4. Editing posts

The ability to be able to edit posts has long been wanted on Twitter, and the same now holds true for Threads. The good news is that this feature is coming in the future, so its users should look forward to that.

5. Only followed tab

Due to the demand for a customized and targeted feed, Threads is going to have an "Only Followed' tab. Additionally, an upcoming feature will enable users to restrict replies to their posts to only those who they follow.

And that's not all, the head of the Instagram platform also said that the Threads developers are working on many other features, such as adding trending topics section, the ability to tag people in photos and videos, as well as providing a desktop version. Threads has only been out for a short time now, and it's only going to keep changing from here on out.