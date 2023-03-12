US authorities shut down Silicon Valley Bank

  1. Home
Published March 12th, 2023 - 12:32 GMT
ALBAWABA - On Friday, Silicon Valley Bank was closed down, after it was unable to meet the huge withdrawals of its customers.

The U.S. authorities shut down the bank and imposed their supervision on it.

According to the information circulated, it will reopen Monday under a new name.

It is said that the bank was unable to meet the huge withdrawals made by its customers, and its attempts to raise capital quickly did not succeed.

The closure of Silicon Valley sparked a wave of panic and anxiety, amid questions in the markets about the consequences of this closure.

It is considered the largest U.S. bank failure since the financial crisis in 2008 and the second largest retail bank failure in the U.S. 

Silicon Valley specialized in financing startups and has become the 16th largest U.S. bank in terms of assets.

According to official figures, as of the end of 2022, the bank had assets worth $209 billion and deposits amounting to $175.4 billion.

