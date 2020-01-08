US Civil Flights Banned Over Iraq, Iran, and GCC

  1. Home
Published January 8th, 2020 - 06:25 GMT
The airspace ban comes after Iran launched a missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

The US Federal Aviation Administration has issued three notices to airmen (NOTAMs) banning US carriers and US-registered aircraft from flying over Iran, Iraq, the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The airspace ban comes after Iran launched a missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq on Wednesday.

“The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East. We continue coordinating with our national security partners and sharing information with US air carriers and foreign civil aviation authorities,” the FAA said in a statement.

