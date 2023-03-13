  1. Home
Published March 13th, 2023 - 11:55 GMT
US closes down Signature Bank
Shutterstock
Highlights
ALBAWABA - The United States closed down Signature Bank, in the second bankruptcy case within days after the closure of Silicon Valley.

On Sunday, the New York State Department of Financial Services acquired Signature Bank.

Sources confirmed that depositors in the bank will be compensated, amid assurances that taxpayers will not bear any losses.

According to the information circulated, deposits with the bank, headquartered in New York, amounted to about $88.59 billion until Dec.31.

The incident comes within days after the closure of the Silicon Valley Bank, where its deposits were confiscated, and it was considered the largest American banking failure since the financial crisis of 2008.

Tags:Signature BankUnited StatesNew YorkNew York State Department of Financial ServicesSilicon Valley Bank

