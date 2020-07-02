US: Crude Oil Stocks Fall by 7.2 Million Barrels

The US' commercial crude oil stocks decreased more than the market expectation last week, according US to data released by the country's Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

Commercial crude oil inventories in the US fell by 7.2 million barrels, or 1.3%, to 533.5 million barrels for the week ending June 26, the data showed. The market expectation was a decrease of 0.7 million barrels. Inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels during the previous week.

Strategic petroleum reserves, which are not included in the commercial crude stocks, increased by 1.7 million barrels, or 0.3%, to 655.4 million barrels for the week ending June 26, the data revealed.

Gasoline inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels, or 0.5%, to 256.5 million barrels over that period. The market expectation was a decrease of 1.6 million barrels. The previous week saw gasoline stocks fall by nearly 1.7 million barrels.

Crude oil production unchanged

US crude oil imports fell by 571,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.97 million bpd for the week ending June 26, and crude oil exports decreased by 65,000 bpd to 3.09 million bpd, according to the EIA data.

The data showed that US crude oil production remained unchanged at 11 million bpd for the week ending June 26. Crude oil output reached an all-time high of 13.1 million bpd for the week ending Feb. 28.

Crude oil production is expected to average 11.6 million bpd in 2020, according to the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook report for June.

The country surpassed Saudi Arabia, and then Russia, in November 2018 to become the world's biggest crude oil producer.