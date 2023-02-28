US demands federal agencies to remove TikTok from devices

ALBAWABA - The White House has asked U.S. agencies to remove the TikTok app from all federal devices.

Government agencies have 30 days to delete TikTok from federal devices and systems, a White House official said Monday.



It comes after the popular video app was banned by Congress on federal government devices in December, amid growing national security concerns. pic.twitter.com/gzfPyvJnyu — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 28, 2023

"The directive from the Biden administration comes after the popular video app was banned by Congress on federal government devices in December," CBS said.

It said the move came amid "growing national security concerns" that TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, could give access to user data to the Chinese Communist Party.

#BREAKING White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban pic.twitter.com/lO0bIG94Pf — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 28, 2023

U.S. national security experts are also anxious that the Communists "could use the app to spread misinformation and disinformation or manipulate the algorithm to control what users in the U.S. see," said the anchored streaming news service.