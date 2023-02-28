  1. Home
US demands federal agencies to remove TikTok from devices

Published February 28th, 2023 - 08:19 GMT
ALBAWABA - The White House has asked U.S. agencies to remove the TikTok app from all federal devices.

Government agencies have 30 days to delete TikTok from federal devices and systems, CBS News and Sky News Arabia reported.

"The directive from the Biden administration comes after the popular video app was banned by Congress on federal government devices in December," CBS said.

It said the move came amid "growing national security concerns" that TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, could give access to user data to the Chinese Communist Party.

U.S. national security experts are also anxious that the Communists "could use the app to spread misinformation and disinformation or manipulate the algorithm to control what users in the U.S. see," said the anchored streaming news service.

 

Tags:White HouseCongressTikTokremove TikTokfederal devicesChinese Communist Party

