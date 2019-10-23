US Economic War Has Not Stopped Economic Growth of Iran

Chief of Staff of Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi said that US economic war against Iran has failed to stop economic growth of the country.





He made the remarks late on Tue. in a local ceremony and said, “despite US tough economic sanctions imposed against Iran, the country is moving towards development and growth.”

The government welcomes any constructive viewpoints and in this way, it [government] will not remain silent against sabotages and stonewalling, he stressed.

He emphasized the need for establishing widespread interaction between people and government officials and added, “with the cooperation made in this regard, bilateral interaction between people and government officials will be accelerated.”

Transparency, maintenance of civil rights, fight against corruption, meritocracy, promotion of administrative health, realization of e-government objective, supporting private sector, strengthening digital economy and taking advantage of cyberspace and knowledge-based companies should be taken into consideration by government officials, Vaezi emphasized.