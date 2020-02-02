US Expands Travel Ban To 6 More Countries

The Donald Trump’s administration added six more countries into its travel ban Friday, the White House said.

Trump issued a proclamation, suspending overseas issuance of immigrant visas for certain nationals of Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, and Nigeria.

As well, the administration halted participation certain nationals of Sudan and Tanzania in the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, known as the Visa Lottery.

"The new restrictions will not apply to tourist, business, or other non-immigrant travel," said the White House in a statement.

The move comes in line with Presidential Proclamation 9645, also known as travel ban, which prohibits citizens of countries that fail to cooperate with the U.S. on national security requirements.

"The Administration will work with the non-compliant countries to bring them into compliance with United States security standards," said the statement.

Entry restrictions remain on Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen, and Somalia.

Trump’s executive order, often described as a "Muslim ban," was imposed soon after he took office and limited travel from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea and Venezuela.

The ban was heavily criticized and faced multiple legal challenges, forcing the administration to revise it. Its third iteration was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court in a 5-4 vote in June 2018.