  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. US House Committee moves to ban TikTok

US House Committee moves to ban TikTok

Published March 2nd, 2023 - 08:52 GMT
TikTok
Shutterstock image.
Highlights
US House Committee moves to ban TikTok

ALBAWABA - The United States is applying more pressure on TikTok, with a key House Committee embracing a legislation that would give the White House the authority to ban the social media platform.

The House foreign affairs committee voted to grant the administration of President Joe Biden new powers to outlaw the Chinese-owned app and any others considered as security risk to the United States.

The legislation must pass in the full House and Senate before it goes to the president for endorsement and enactment.

Republican committee chair Michael McCaul described TikTok this week as a "spy balloon in your phone," according to the Guardian.

It said he was referring to the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina last month.

The vote came days after Canada and the United States instructed all government agencies to remove the Chinese video app from the devices that belong to the federal government, attributing their moves to security concerns.

The European Commission has also banned TikTok from staff phones.

American politicians supportive of the ban argued that the Chinese government could access user data, or manipulate public opinion.

Tags:TikTokVideo appsocial media platformU.S. House CommitteeJoe BidenCongressTikTok banLegislationWhite House

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...