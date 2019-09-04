US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran’s Space Program

The U.S. imposed Tuesday new sanctions on Iran’s space program, accusing Tehran of developing ballistic missiles under the cover of space program.





The sanctions designated for the first time against Iran’s civilian space agency was announced by the State and Treasury departments.

"Today, the Department of State designated the Iran Space Agency and two of its research institutes under Executive Order (E.O.) 13382 for engaging in proliferation-sensitive activities," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States will not allow Iran to use its space launch program as cover to advance its ballistic missile programs," Pompeo stressed, saying Iran’s Aug. 29 attempt to make a space launch vehicle "underscores the urgency of the threat."

He warned international scientific community that collaborating with Iran's space program "could contribute to Tehran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon delivery system."