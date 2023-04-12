Joe Biden takes credit for eased US inflation

  1. Home
Published April 12th, 2023 - 04:58 GMT
US President Joe Biden speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One, as he departs for Northern Ireland, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One, as he departs for Northern Ireland, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

ALBAWABA - After a report by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, President Joe Biden celebrates "continued progress" on inflation.

According to the Real Earnings Summary for March 2023, real-wage earnings for American workers increased slightly from February to March 2023. However, compared to March 2022 wages are still down 0.7 percent.

"Today’s report shows continued progress in our fight against inflation," Mr. Biden said.

Biden said while inflation "is still too high, this progress means more breathing room for hard-working Americans — with wages now higher than they were nine months ago, after accounting for inflation."

Inflation in the American economy peaked at 9 percent last summer and has been slow to recover, causing criticism from Biden's political opponents.

"Today’s Consumer Price Index marks the 23rd straight month inflation has been at or above 5 percent, and the 24th straight month of negative real wages," Tommy Pigott, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee, wrote in a news release.

"It’s why poll after poll shows Americans disapprove of Joe Biden’s economy," Pigott added.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter-point in March 2023. This marked its ninth consecutive rate rise and the highest since 2007. The decision was made despite the uncertain situation of the American financial market following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

