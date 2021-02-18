US Retail Sales Rise 5.3 Percent Due to Stimulus Checks

US retail sales beat market expectations and soared 5.3% in January due to personal stimulus checks, according to figures released Wednesday by the Census Bureau.

Analysts expected a 1.1% increase, while the percentage change for December was revised from a 0.7% decline to a 1% fall.

In January, retail sales increased 7.4% from the same month last year, totaling $568.2 billion, largely due to stimulus checks.

After the US Congress approved a $900 billion coronavirus relief package in December, millions of Americans started receiving $600 stimulus checks in early January.

While electronics and appliance stores saw a 14.7% increase in sales during January, compared to December, furniture store sales rose 12%, and department store sales jumped 23.5%.

Retail sales could further increase in coming months if President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package, which includes $1,400 direct payment to Americans, passes Congress.