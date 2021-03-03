  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. US: Texas to Lift Mask Mandate, Allow Businesses to Open at Full Capacity

US: Texas to Lift Mask Mandate, Allow Businesses to Open at Full Capacity

Published March 3rd, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
US: Texas to Lift Mask Mandate, Allow Businesses to Open at Full Capacity
The governor noted, however, that the state will not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Moves to come into effect on March 10, says state’s governor

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday he plans to lift a statewide mask mandate and allow businesses and facilities to operate at 100% capacity, citing a decline in hospitalizations as more people are being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%." Abbott said in an address to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

He said he would sign an executive order to allow businesses in the state to open 100% on March 10 and that the mask mandate will end on the same day.

The governor noted, however, that the state will not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year.

"Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others," he said.

Nearly 5.7 million vaccine shots have been administered to Texans, and the state is now administering nearly one million shots each week, according to a statement by the governor's office.

Abbott also said if COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas get above 15% of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, a county judge in that region may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 2.6 million people in the state had been infected and nearly 44,000 had died of the disease, while over 2.4 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Asian Shares Soar On Hopes for US Stimulus Package
Oil Prices Recover as US House Passes $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill
US: House of Representatives Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID Stimulus Package
Tags:USTexasJohns Hopkins University

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...