US: Workers of Major Companies Protest On 'May Day' Over Safety

Employees for a number of major U.S. companies planned a mass strike Friday -- International Worker's Day -- to protest health conditions at their workplaces due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A coalition of workers from Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, FedEx and Shipt plan to stage a walkout or "sickout" due to what they say are flawed policies and lack of protective equipment that's exposed some to the coronavirus disease.

The workers will either call out sick or walk out during their lunch break Friday. Union members are also expected to join the coalition.

"Because of the failings of our employers, many of our fellow employees have contracted this deadly virus and some have died," said a statement shared by organizer Christian Smalls, who was fired from Amazon after organizing a strike at a Staten Island facility last month. "Although there have been some changes in company policies, they are not enough to adequately protect us."

"It's very important for us as similarly positioned workers to come together for demands that are pretty universal," Vanessa Bain, an organizer of the Instacart walkout, said. "In addition to building broader worker power, the point of our mass strike action is to bring this to the attention of the politicians and policy makers. We need them to address our demands now, and the fastest way to ensure that this happens is for companies to feel pressured into doing it."

The workers also shared a list of demands they deem necessary during the health crisis -- including hazard pay, personal protective equipment, disinfectant and hand sanitizer, clean delivery vehicles and closing facilities where workers have been infected.

Amazon workers also say the retailer hasn't been transparent about the number of its workforce who have tested positive for the disease. They say at least one warehouse worker has died.

The company responded to the "May Day" event by saying the coalition is spreading false information.

"While we respect people's right to express themselves, we object to the irresponsible actions of labor groups in spreading misinformation and making false claims about Amazon during this unprecedented health and economic crisis," Amazon said in a statement. "We have gone to extreme measures to understand and address this pandemic."

Instacart said it's been "diligently working to offer new policies, guidelines, product features, resources, increased bonuses and personal protective equipment to ensure the health and safety of shoppers during this critical time."

Target dismissed the protest, saying a "very small minority" of its workers are involved.

"The vast majority of our more than 340,000 front-line team members have expressed pride in the role they are playing in helping provide for families across the country during this time of need," the retailer said.

"This is why we're conducting health screens and daily temperature checks and providing masks and gloves to all associates," Walmart representative Jami Lamontagne added.

FedEx representative Jim Masilak said the shipping company doesn't expect any of its drivers to participate in the protest, saying the effort seems "almost entirely focused on other companies within the service and retail industries."