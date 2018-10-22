Use Public Transport in Dubai and Win Dh 150,000

Dh50,000 worth of prizes will also be given out to users. (Shutterstock)

It pays to use public transport in Dubai - literally. Prizes worth Dh150,000 are up for grabs as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) gears up for the 9th Public Transport Day on November 1.

Five users of public transport, including a person of determination, have the chance to win Dh100,000, while Dh50,000 worth of prizes will be given out to users from within the RTA.

"Additionally, using public transport in Dubai from October 25 to November 1 will let users earn triple their loyalty points on Nol Plus. It boosts the chances of winning cash prizes and rewards," said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the public transport agency, who is also the chairman of the organising committee for the event.