Valentine's Day: A Capitalist Scam?

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and love does not seem to be the only thing up in the air, because Valentine’s Day gives a free pass for shops, venues and restaurants to make their prices skyrocket. And many do not seem minding being pawns in a capitalist scam as long as it is under the name of celebrating Valentine’s.

Every early February when people are preparing to celebrate love, prices of gifts and venues seem to always soar. With flowers being one of the go-to gifts, it is reported that there is always a spike in orders around Valentine’s in UAE, which is also paired by an increase in prices. The prices of red roses, which is considered to be a symbol of love, particularly increase during Valentine’s.

However, while buying a flower bouquet to a loved one at a ridiculously high price might seem okay for some, there are restaurants and hotels that go overboard with their prices on Valentine’s Day. Dubai’s Sky bar Ce La Vi is offering a million-dirham proposal on Valentine’s day that starts off with a special limousine to pick you up, have a private dinner and then pop up the question with a ring from Aquae Jewels. This comes right after last year’s similar Valentine’s Day package that was done by both Argentina Grill and Aquae Jewels for 1M dirhams as well.

If your budget seems to be a little less than a million, then you can get yourself a table at the luxurious Japanese food restaurant in Dubai, AKA Restaurant & Lounge, as well as a diamond bracelet all for 800,000 dirhams!

Ultimately, it seems that a dinner that might cost a couple of thousands dirhams on any other day now costs more than half a million on Valentine’s. Businesses seem to be abusing occasions like Valentine’s Day with their unrealistic packages.

What do you think? Are these extravagant Valentine’s Day celebrations worth paying hundreds of thousands?