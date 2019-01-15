Vendors’ VAT Registration Status Can Be Checked Online in Bahrain (Shutterstock)

The National Bureau for Taxation (NBT) yesterday introduced a new service that allows consumers to verify vendors’ VAT registration status through a search tool accessible on www.nbt.gov.bh. The new system allows consumers to pull up vendors’ official registration records by searching for its VAT Registration Number, Commercial Registration Number and QR code.

This new service builds on the government’s efforts to strengthen consumer protection and transparency to further build on the success of the VAT. The new service aims to facilitate the monitoring mechanisms during the VAT’s initial stage and strengthen regulatory compliance. The NBT continues to encourage consumers to report violations by calling 80008001 or by emailing www.nbt.gov.bh.

In another development, the NBT said that a tax exemption logo (VAT FREE) will be distributed across various establishments in order to place the logo on goods and services that are not subjected to VAT. This new measure builds on the government’s efforts to strengthen consumer protection and transparency, ensuring the correct implementation of VAT.