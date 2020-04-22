Vertical Cities: The Only Clean, Sustainable Future We Can Have

Is it not the time to find practical, sustainable and healthy solutions to today's crowded cement-based pale cities?

To plan for a sustainable future, we need to know what's driving land change, and where. See how new farming, infrastructure, energy and cities could impact the global landscape—for better or worse ➡️https://t.co/oMQnaBnFTO #NatureNow #Biodiversity2020 pic.twitter.com/yEB3Jo4j5c — nature_org (@nature_org) March 9, 2020

Over the last several decades, humans have been drastically switching from rural-based productive lives to another consumption-obsessed city one. According to the United Nations, more than half of the world's population is currently urban-based.

Not only did we harm the environment, triggered climate change, and gobbled the earth's various resources that we're dangerously running out of them, but we're also running out of space to accommodate the increasing populations.

Cities are more suffocating with cars than ever and people are consistently building new neighborhoods, increasingly pushing cities' borders on the expense of agricultural landscapes.

During the strict lockdown that has disrupted the crowded busy life of the 21st century pressured by the 2020 pandemic, we got to watch the earth breathe again, with factories working minimum hours and travel and transportation activities being halted across the globe.

Humans have captured amazing photos of clean air and marine life returning to some of the busiest tourist hubs. The heartbreaking truth lies in the fact that once the human activity is back once we combat COVID-19, the earth will be devastated again with our destructive behaviors.

@UNStudio_Arch and @CoxArchitects have designed this city defining concept fo Melbourne. The development is defined by a pair of twisting towers organised around a vertical city of green spaces, networked platforms, terraces and veranda. #melbourne #SouthbankbyBeulah pic.twitter.com/q8GnazBLPo — Genera 45 (@genera_45) August 19, 2018

Additionally, the current instability we are witnessing in the energy sector, especially as we observe the plummeting prices of oil forces us to think of different energy sources, ones that are clean, effective, and sustainable.

There is no doubt that reversing the course of life can be hard and inefficient, as it will be hard to convince people to leave the cities they have utilized over the years to start new village-like life. Yet, modern designs of what has been known as "vertical cities" can combine the best of both lifestyle, protect the environment, help people lead healthier lifestyles, and set the foundation for more sustainable living.

Designs of vertical cities suggest that people stop turning farming lands into new building spaces, by constructing fully-equipped tall structures that offer everything people need under one roof.

Vertical cities entail carefully designed towers with hundreds of floors, where shopping centers, residential apartments, business offices, recreational facilities, solar energy sources and green spaces all exist within one entity.

Not only can vertical cities save agricultural lands to help clean the environment and grant food security to nations, but it can also save peoples' time and energy and curb their need to drive for hours through traffic to get to their destinations on a daily basis.

Vertical urban planning will enable residents to have everything they need within a walking distance, encouraging a more healthy lifestyle and a more socializing community.

Cities, where buildings are erected vertically, will be able to boost farming providing its residents with organic and healthy products, making for a more healthy society. Solar energy panels can be planted on roofs side by side with parks and micro-farms.

Solar Vertical City is a self-contained, green-infused tower planted into the ocean floor https://t.co/VScUFv3hxK pic.twitter.com/oP25T8Up4b — econstrucción (@econstruccion) October 9, 2017

While adapting to vertical cities can disrupt the cultural aspect of many of the world's oldest and historical cities as the new plans will eventually create a different more modern-looking skyline, strategic planners should be more concerned with enabling future generations to make the best of their lives rather than refusing to update the inherited reality, especially when it is no longer feasible.

However, designers can still maintain the cultural touch of each city through their creative designs, so as to create modern towers, yet with a historical character.

Besides all the reasons stated above to consider vertical urban planning, several safety hazards should be carefully incorporated into projects. Dangers of major earthquakes and fires are amongst the most common risks, but human innovation will always find a way to tackle these potential threats.