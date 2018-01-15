Victoria's Secret Phone Cases Recalled After Reports of Skin Rashes, Burns: Qatar

Qatar's Ministry of Economy has asked users to immediately stop using the Victoria's Secret product and return it for a full refund. (Courtesy of Cover Kingdom)

Qatar's Ministry of Economy and Commerce has issued a recall of Victoria's Secret Liquid glitter iPhone cases from the market.

The ministry has asked users to immediately stop using the Victoria's Secret product and return it for a full refund.

The ministry in a statement said that there is a defect with the case wherein the ornamental cover could break and cause the liquid inside to leak and this could result in serious skin rashes and burns.

The ministry in their statement said to contact Dareen International Co. in Qatar by calling 8000707 for more information.