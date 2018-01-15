Victoria's Secret Phone Cases Recalled After Reports of Skin Rashes, Burns: Qatar
Qatar's Ministry of Economy has asked users to immediately stop using the Victoria's Secret product and return it for a full refund. (Courtesy of Cover Kingdom)
Follow >
Click here to add Dareen International Co. as an alert
Disable alert for Dareen International Co.
Qatar's Ministry of Economy and Commerce has issued a recall of Victoria's Secret Liquid glitter iPhone cases from the market.
The ministry has asked users to immediately stop using the Victoria's Secret product and return it for a full refund.
The ministry in a statement said that there is a defect with the case wherein the ornamental cover could break and cause the liquid inside to leak and this could result in serious skin rashes and burns.
- The Do's and Don'ts of Smartphone Charging
- Saudi Arabia Explains Conditions for Tourist Visas for Women: Infographic
The ministry in their statement said to contact Dareen International Co. in Qatar by calling 8000707 for more information.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs
- Same-day service deliveries in GCC an untapped market: Wing CEO
- Will terror attacks damper Arabs' appetite for European holidays?