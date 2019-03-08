Video: The 10 Best Arab Countries for Women
Sweden ranked first; making Denmark second this year after dominating the list in 2018. (File/Photo)
By Rim ElChami
The Best Countries for Women is a ranking based on the responses of nearly 9,000 women in 80 countries who filled out surveys for the 2019 Best Countries rankings. The ranking is derived from a compilation of five attributes:
- Care about human rights
- Gender equality
- Income equality
- Progress
Safety
According to the ranking, Sweden ranked first; making Denmark second this year after dominating the list in 2018. And although UAE ranked first among Arab countries, its international ranking has fallen from 28 to 30 this year.
Read More
Video: The Ten Least Corrupt Arab Countries in the World
Video: The Ten Happiest Arab Countries
On the other hand, Saudi Arabia's international ranking improved dramatically where it jumped from 56th position to 41st this year. Among the Arab countries that improved its ranking significantly this year were: Oman (62 to 53), Lebanon (73 to 64), and Egypt (78 to 65).
What do YOU think of this list?
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Poll: Egypt the worst Arab country for women
- Which Arab country has the best gender equality? Hint: It’s in the Gulf
- Activists try to cut Egypt-Myanmar relations after Muslim massacre
- VIDEO: These two Aleppo women are out to make a change
- Bahrain beats Australia and Norway as best country for women working abroad: Survey