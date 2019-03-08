Video: The 10 Best Arab Countries for Women

Sweden ranked first; making Denmark second this year after dominating the list in 2018. (File/Photo)

By Rim ElChami

The Best Countries for Women is a ranking based on the responses of nearly 9,000 women in 80 countries who filled out surveys for the 2019 Best Countries rankings. The ranking is derived from a compilation of five attributes:

Care about human rights Gender equality Income equality Progress

Safety

According to the ranking, Sweden ranked first; making Denmark second this year after dominating the list in 2018. And although UAE ranked first among Arab countries, its international ranking has fallen from 28 to 30 this year.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia's international ranking improved dramatically where it jumped from 56th position to 41st this year. Among the Arab countries that improved its ranking significantly this year were: Oman (62 to 53), Lebanon (73 to 64), and Egypt (78 to 65).

