Video: 10 Biggest MENA Tech Investment Deals in 2018
Uber's rival in the region, Careem, topped this list by raising $200 million to expand its services. (Shutterstock)
By Rim ElChami
According to menabytes, startups in the MENA region sealed over 130 deals raising about $475 million in 2017. In 2018, the 10 biggest MENA tech investment deals helped startups secure over $500 million.
It's worth mentioning that 6 out of these10 startups are based in UAE; including the top 3.
Uber's rival in the region, Careem, topped this list by raising $200 million to expand its services.
The only two startups who made it to the list and not GCC-based were Swvl (Egypt-based), and Mawdoo3 (Jordan-based).
