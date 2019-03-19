Video: World’s Largest 10 Economies in 2030

Egypt is projected to soar from 21st to 7th place by 2030. (Shutterstock)

By Rim ElChami

According to Standard Chartered, a multinational bank headquarted in London, today's emerging markets are tomorrow's powerhouses.

By 2030, the bank forecasts that only 1 out of the world's 10 largest economies in GDP (PPP) terms will be an Arab country which was possibly the biggest surprise in this forecast.

Egypt is projected to soar from 21st to 7th place by 2030. By then, the country's population is expected to reach 128 million, an increase of over 30%.

If we compare the 2017 IMF figures ($1.2 trillion) with the bank’s forecast ($8.2 trillion), we’ll notice the difference is an astounding 583%.

What was the biggest surprise for you in this report?

