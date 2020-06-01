Vienna Opens Its Doors to Tourists

The Mayor of Austria marked the reopening of the tourism industry on May 29 in a small public ceremony at the landmark Ferris wheel.

Mayor Michael Ludwig and Nora Lamac, whose family has operated the ferris wheel for generations, pressed the button to restart the city's giant Ferris wheel - a key attraction which has been in constant use since the end of Second World War but closed for the first time in recent history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vienna is open

In Vienna shops, bars and museums have been open again for some days or weeks, and accommodation and leisure businesses opened again on May 29. In 2019, 135,000 visitors from the Gulf States spent a total of 325,000 nights in Viennese hotels. This summer from the Arabian Gulf States a connection flight is planned from July 1. At Vienna Airport it is possible to take a molecular biological Corona / Covid-19 test (PCR test). The result is available within about three hours.

Vienna’s mayor Michael Ludwig said: “The ferris wheel is turning again in Vienna, hotels are opening up and life is slowly returning. What rankings such as those from Mercer or The Economist have shown for years has once again been proved – Vienna is a safe, functioning city, where life is worth living, well able to cope with challenging situations.”

Owner of Vienna’s giant ferris wheel Nora Lamac noted: “Before coronavirus, the giant ferris wheel was in continuous operation for 75 years. When the ferris wheel ceases to turn, life itself stands still. Today is therefore a very emotional moment for me and my family. The fact that the wheel has started to turn again today gives hope – not only to me, but to the whole of Austria and to everyone who has had a hard time in recent months.”

Vienna’s Director of Tourism Norbert Kettner said: “At this time the giant ferris wheel is more symbolic than anything else could be of a fresh start for the city. The fact that it is turning again is a very hopeful sign. We are delighted that we will be able to welcome visitors from Austria to Vienna with immediate effect, and visitors from other parts of the world very soon and promise that Vienna still has much to offer this year, despite social distancing the no or low-touch economy.”