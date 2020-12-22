Vodafone Plans to Test 5G Mobile Networks in Egypt

FAST FACT Vodafone remains optimistic about its continued involvement in the Egyptian market, a company spokesman says.

Vodafone would explore opportunities to experiment with fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks in the New Administrative Capital due to its modern infrastructure and the presence of the Misr Informatics University, which is the only one of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.



Read said that Egypt was one of the most important markets for Vodafone global and played a major role in supporting digital transformation and financial inclusion in Egypt to achieve Vision 2030, adding that the Egyptian market added significantly to Vodafone’s global presence in Africa.



It was possible for Vodafone Egypt to become the center of the African continent and lead the digital transformation with its expertise, he said.



President El-Sisi said that the state was keen on constructive cooperation with international companies with long-standing experience as partners for development in Egypt, including the promotion of Vodafone Group’s global investments in Egypt.