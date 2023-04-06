Volkswagen recalls 143,000 Atlas SUVs in US

ALBAWABA - Volkswagen is recalling some 143,000 Atlas SUVs in the United States due to a defect in sensor of the passenger-side front seat, which could switch off the airbags, the firm said in a statement.

The German car manufacturer has advised owners to avoid sitting in the front passenger seat until the issue is resolved.

The recall covers 2018-2021 Atlas models and the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport model.

Volkswagen said that they are currently working on a solution and expect it to be ready by the end of 2023. Repairs will be carried out for free, once a solution has been found.

No accidents or injuries related to the issue have been reported.