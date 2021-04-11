Volvo Partners With Aurora to Develop Autonomous Trucks

Volvo Autonomous Solutions, a key unit of global buses and truck manufacturer Volvo, said it has entered a strategic partnership with US-based self-driving company Aurora to jointly develop on-highway autonomous trucks.

The partnership, which is on a long-term basis, will initially focus on developing and deploying an autonomous transport solution for hub to hub applications for North America.

Automation is aimed at creating tangible benefits for both customers and society in terms of productivity, safety, sustainability and energy efficiency.

This partnership will center on the integration of the Aurora Driver into Volvo’s on-highway trucks and the development of industry-leading Transport as a Service solutions, said the company in a statement.

These solutions build on Volvo’s leading products and track record within safety and Aurora’s deep expertise in the development of self-driving systems, it added.

"Creating a viable autonomous on-highway offering requires close partnerships with both customers and tech partners to develop the needed capabilities," remarked Nils Jaeger, President of Volvo Autonomous Solutions.

"This exciting partnership brings our goal of transport as a service an important step closer and will accelerate our commercial offer for hub-to-hub applications in North America. Aurora is already a leading force in autonomous systems, and its integrated self-driving stack, software, hardware and data services platform combine to offer a clear path towards efficient and safe on-highway solutions in the medium term," he noted

Jaeger pointed out that the previously announced Volvo collaborations with partners such as Nvidia and others continue in parallel with the collaboration with Aurora.

Sterling Anderson, the co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Aurora, said: "Since the first project together in 2018, Aurora has developed a deep respect for Volvo, its engineering process, and its commitment to safety."

"With the groundwork now laid through the establishment of Volvo Autonomous Solutions and the creation of Aurora’s industry-leading sensor suite, we’re excited to join forces to develop self-driving solutions with Volvo’s impressive network of customers," he added.