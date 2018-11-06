Want to Be Part of the Guinness World Record This Diwali in Dubai? This Is What You Have to Do
The event will take place on November 10, 2018. (Shutterstock)
Al Seef, the waterfront promenade by Meraas that is rooted in Dubai's culture and heritage, invites Dubai's residents and visitors to join its official Guinness World Record attempt for the highest number of people lighting LED lights in a relay.
Coinciding with Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, the event will take place on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at the heritage stage of Al Seef Dhow Deck. Interested participants can register at www.ibuz.ae/recordattempt
Event:
Guinness World Record Attempt at Al Seef
Dates:
Saturday, November 10, 2018
Venue:
Al Seef Dhow Deck
