We Compiled the Ultimate B2B Tech Events in 2018 for You

Love it or loathe it, events and conferences are often where wheelers and dealers in the world of technology meet to decide on the future of the industry.

Ironically, technology itself has accelerate the demise of some massive tech events (like Comdex) but the result is that the remaining ones are more focused, alive and bustling than ever before.

TechRadar Pro and ITProPortal have joined forces with the tech B2B PR industry to curate a list of national and international technology events, conferences and happenings.

Business of Software Conference USA

October 1st-3rd, Boston

Now in its 12th year, this conference targets independent thinking software people who want to be part of very successful software businesses.

Why attend? The Conference is tightly curated, full of in-depth talks from very smart people - entrepreneurs and experts - and the attendees are some of the smartest people in the industry.

Fog World Congress 2018

October 1st-3rd, San Francisco

Produced by the OpenFog Consortium in collaboration with the IEEE Communications Society, Fog World Congress is the world’s largest gather of fog computing leaders and edge influencers focused on transformational capabilities of fog for IoT, 5G and AI.

Why attend? Featuring a keynote from Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Fog World Congress is the first conference that brings industry and research together to explore the technologies, challenges, industry deployments and opportunities in fog computing and networking.

IP Expo 2018

October 3rd-4th, London

Europe’s leading Enterprise IT and Digital Transformation event returns with a star-studded line-up and more networking opportunities than ever before.

Why attend? With six top IT events under one roof, 300+ exhibitors and 300+ free to attend seminar sessions, IP EXPO Europe is the must-attend IT event of the year for CIOs, heads of IT, security specialists, heads of insight and tech experts.

Big Data Week London 2018

October 5th, London

Big Data Week is a worldwide concept of community events focusing on the social, political, and technological impact of data. It brings together a global community of data professionals, facilitating the sharing of knowledge and new ideas about data.

Why attend? An entire week filled with big data buzz in dozens of cities around the world, with the festival's anchor in London.

Women in Tech Scotland

October 10th, Glasgow

Following a sell-out event in 2017, Women in Tech Scotland is returning with actionable insight and game changing content! Speakers include Skyscanner, Sky, Microsoft and many more.

Why attend? Join 400+ inspirational leaders and industry experts for two days of empowering keynotes, deep insight into tech trends & business strategies, technical classes and career development workshops - all the content and networking opportunities you need to maximise your career!

World Summit AI 2018

October 10-11th, Amsterdam

World Summit AI will gather the whole ecosystem, Enterprise, Startups, Investors and Deep Tech from every corner of the globe in Amsterdam for 2 days of knowledge-sharing and networking. From applied solutions for corporate and enterprise to the implications of Artificial Intelligence on society, including ethics and AI4good, World Summit AI will tackle head-on the most burning AI issues for 2018 and beyond.

Why attend? In 2017, the summit sold-out and brought together thousands of AI explorers, the most influential people in AI as speakers and all the big tech companies including Google, Facebook, IBM, Amazon, Intel, Uber and Apple. In 2018, we’re expecting over 4,500 attendees and 140 of the brightest brains on stage to tell you everything you need to know about AI.

Open FinTech Forum

October 10th-11th, New York

Focusing on the intersection of financial services and open source, Open FinTech Forum will provide CIOs and senior technologists guidance on building internal open source programs as well as an in-depth look at cutting-edge open source technologies, including AI, Blockchain/Distributed Ledger, Kubernetes/Containers, Quantum Computing, that can be leveraged to drive efficiencies and flexibility.

Why attend? Hear the latest news, views and opinions from some of the industry-leading minds.

Arm TechCon

October 16-18th, San Jose

Arm TechCon is the only comprehensive technology event that showcases the latest advances in Arm’s world-class architecture—from silicon design and software development to platform security and IoT solutions.

Why attend? Join 4,000 like-minded engineers, architects, developers and product designers in an immersive, exciting three-day experience with Arm and its renowned ecosystem of leading companies in the embedded industry.

AllDayDevOps

October 17th, online-only

This online, 24-hour only event looks to bring together some of the leading DevOps minds around in order to address the big issues affecting the industry today.

Why attend? 24 hours of in-depth talks and discussions about all-things DevOps, from wherever you are in the world.

Open Source Summit Europe

October 22nd-24th, Edinburgh

Open Source Summit is the premier open source technical conference in Europe, gathering 2,000+ developers, operators and community leadership professionals to collaborate, share information and learn about the latest in open technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud computing and more.

Why attend? Four events in one, Open Source Summit is a technical conference where 2,000+ developers, operators, and community leadership professionals convene to collaborate, share information and learn about the latest in open technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud computing and more.

INDTECH 2018

October 30th-31st, Vienna

INDustrial TECHnologies 2018 looks to cover innovative industries for smart growth, combining keynote presentations, talks, a matchmaking event and exhibitions. It provides an excellent opportunity to meet experts from industry, academia and policy to exchange information and to strengthen collaboration

Why attend? Panelists from industry, academia and the European Commission will discuss how the transformation of Europe's industry will lead to inclusive and sustainable growth and will address challenges and opportunities for European society.

Techonomy 2018

November 11th-13th, Half Moon Bay

At Techonomy, the world’s most impactful leaders from across industries strategize about the fast-moving trends transforming business and society. In its eighth year, the three-day conference looks at harnessing technology for responsible growth.

Why attend? The show will include multifaceted, interactive conversations about the tech-inflected issues that affect business and our world.

OpenStack Summit

November 13th-15th, Berlin

Join attendees from over 60 countries to enhance your knowledge of OpenStack and get more involved with the community.

Why attend? Over 200 sessions and workshops on Container Infrastructure, CI/CD, Telecom + NFV, Public Cloud, Private & Hybrid Cloud and members of open source communities like Kubernetes, Docker, OPNFV, Ansible, Ceph, ONAP, Open vSwitch , and OpenStack.

Big Data LDN

November 13th-14th, London

Big Data LDN is a free to attend conference and exhibition where delegates discuss the big questions and share ideas with forward-thinking peers and leading members of the Data community.

Why attend? Hear from 100+ expert speakers in 8 technical and business-led conference tracks, including real world use-cases and discuss your business requirements with 80+ leading technology vendors and consultants.

Infosecurity North America

November 14th-15th, New York

The Infosecurity conference comes to North America, featuring multiple theatres and content on the show floor to ensure that education is more readily available to all.

Why attend? Infosecurity North America will provide end-user buyers with a focussed business event environment that facilitates valuable networking, immersive learning and leads the critical debate through cutting edge content.

Women in Tech Dublin

November 15th, Dublin

Following sell-out instalments in London, San Francisco, Scotland, Sydney and Amsterdam, the world’s largest Women in Tech Event Series is coming to Ireland! Speakers include Hubspot, Facebook, MasterCard, Citi and many more.

Why attend? Join 400+ inspirational leaders and industry experts for two days of empowering keynotes, deep insight into tech trends & business strategies, technical classes and career development workshops - all the content and networking opportunities you need to maximise your career!

European Women in Technology

November 28th-29th, Amsterdam

Following sell-out events in 2016 and 2017, European Women in Technology is returning to Amsterdam with actionable insight and game changing content! Speakers include Nokia, Pipedrive, Google, ASOS and many more.

Why attend? Join 3,000+ inspirational leaders and industry experts for two days of empowering keynotes, deep insight into tech trends & business strategies, technical classes and career development workshops - all the content and networking opportunities you need to maximise your career!

ICT 2018 Digital Assembly

December 4th-6th, Vienna

One of the biggest ICT conferences in Europe, this research and innovation event will focus on the European Union’s priorities in the digital transformation of society and industry. It is an opportunity for the people involved in this transformation to share their experience and vision of Europe in the digital age.

Why attend: Get the lowdown on the EU’s digital priorities now and moving forward. As well as the chance to meet key players in the EC, you’ll get the opportunity to network with more than 6,000 conference participants from 91 countries worldwide.

Hyperledger Global Forum

December 12th-15th, Basel, Switzerland

Developers, vendors, enterprise end-users, and enthusiasts of business blockchain technologies will converge in Basel, Switzerland December 12–15, 2018 for the inaugural Hyperledger Global Forum.

Why attend? The first two days will feature a forum with keynotes, breakout sessions and a technical showcase. The following two days will feature hands-on tutorials, and workshop events, with the week culminating in a hackathon.

CES 2019

January 8th- 11th 2019, Las Vegas, USA

For 50 years, CES has been the launch pad for new innovation and technology that has changed the world. Held in Las Vegas every year, it is the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies and where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace.

Why attend? More than 3800 of the biggest tech firms exhibiting.

BETT 2019

January 24th-27th, London

Bett is the first industry show of the year in the education technology landscape, bringing together the global education community to celebrate, find inspiration and discuss the future of education, as well as the role technology and innovation plays in enabling all educators and learners to thrive.

Why attend? Over 850 leading companies, 103 exciting new edtech start ups and over 34,700 attendees (131 countries represented) will all be present.

Mobile World Congress 2019

February 25th - 28th Barcelona

The world's biggest mobile trade show marks another year in Barcelona with a stellar line-up of speakers and exhibitors.

Why attend? Over 2,300 exhibitors will gather in Barcelona to showcase the newest technologies and most innovative products available. Take your place among the companies that are shaping the connected future.

RSA Conference 2019

March 4th-8th, San Francisco

RSA Conference 2019returns to San Francisco - take this opportunity to learn about new approaches to info security, discover the latest technology and interact with top security leaders and pioneers.

Why attend? Hands-on sessions, keynotes and informal gatherings allow you to tap into a smart, forward-thinking global community that will inspire and empower you.