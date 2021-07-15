Wego Renews Partnership with Jordan Tourism Board

Wego, a leading online travel marketplace in the region, and Jordan Tourism Board have renewed their tie-up with a new round of joint digital marketing activities to invite GCC travellers to experience its wide array attractions.

The partnership, which was initially launched in 2019, will continue until August 2021 with the two companies embarking on an online multi-channel co-marketing campaign. The tactical campaign seeks to ramp up Jordan's tourist arrivals, from the GCC region, with a series of online direct promotional activities and organic promotions.

These include a bouquet of content marketing activities, social media and amazing travel deals through Wego app and website. The campaign's message "Breathe" promotes the Kingdom as the best tourist destination aiming to inspire and encourage Arabs and foreigners alike to visit Jordan during summer and explore its richness and diversity.

Mamoun Hmedan, Managing Director, Mena and India, Wego, commented: "Use of integrated marketing, involving measured and targeted deployment of digital technologies, has become critical for achieving strategic competitiveness amongst destinations vying for the same tourists' share of wallet. Owing to our strong base of GCC traveller insights, we are confident that this marketing partnership with Jordan Tourism Board will be a great success".

Wego presents a personalised and informative travel guide to Jordan through its platforms, where travellers can find the inspiration for the next trip through diving into Jordan's immersive experiences from world wonders to museums and galleries.

Dr. Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, commented: "We endured two exhausting years as the pandemic escalated a matter that had an immediate negative effect on tourism in the Kingdom.

“Returning to life as we knew it became a dream that everyone was yearning to live once more- yearning to travel and enjoy life by land, sea and air, yearning to feel alive again, hence the name of our campaign "Breathe." This is an excellent and timely opportunity to promote Jordan as an attractive tourism destination that adheres to health and safety measures against COVID-19, where people can enjoy life and just breathe…"

Moreover, Arabiyat stated that the campaign is appealing to the GCC target audience as Jordan is a destination for family tourism, which is preferred by the Gulf tourists and expats living in the GCC, in addition to the beauty of the weather and the diversity of the tourism sector Jordan has to offer.

He also stated the importance of working with Jordan's partner, Wego, to promote Jordan and looking forward to a fruitful collaboration, being that it's one of Jordan's first campaigns after easing up the travel restrictions.