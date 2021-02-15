What Consumer Trends Are We Watching For in 2021?

Every year, professionals in charge of crafting business plans look for the most anticipated consumption trends expected during the year, so they outline their strategies and goals accordingly.

The #1 Food & Beverage Industry trend of 2021 is transparency. And today’s consumer seeks out options created with sustainable practices and humane supply chains. As total transparency becomes the new standard, the right flavors and applications can help keep your labels clean. pic.twitter.com/Nmi4Itp6DS — Edlong (@Edlong) February 12, 2021

This year, the task seems a little more critical than usual, as most business sectors brace for a year of recovery, resumption of work, and getting back on track after an unbelievably challenging 2020.

As the pandemic hit our world and changed our lives about a year ago, consumers indulged in buying products that can either help them through long months of homestays, such as entertainment tools, food processors, or health equipment, or tried to be more practical and purchase the latest digital gadgets that enable them to make a living from home until the end of the crisis. These trends have led business strategists to offer a wide variety of products for these purposes and to make them available remotely to protect consumers' lives, thus upgrading their e-commerce game.

However, there are many signs telling us that 2021 will be a different one from 2020. Thanks to vaccine rollouts across the world, the majority of people are often excited about "getting back" to some of the activities they missed during 2020's lockdowns, which means major changes in consumers' interests.

Besides the additional flexibility and resilience that consumers are expected to show during 2021, people's lifestyles are expected to go through many turns as well.

#RealEstate trends for 2021 I Residential & Logistics will stay resilient to the health crisis and the change in consumer habits. Some buying distressed opportunities will appear in the #retail space. Offices will be sought after for their liquidity and attractive risk premium. pic.twitter.com/yxZsC45k1r — Natixis Research CIB (@NatixisResearch) February 11, 2021

1. More outdoors

Emerging from a year-long homestay, people are slowly showing interest in outdoor activities, especially as the weather gets warmer in the northern hemisphere of the earth.

Reconnecting with the outside world, nature, and the environment is going to drive sales of sportswear, sports tools, hiking, and barbeque activities. It will also mean that people will be buying more apparel and beauty products compared to 2020.

2. More tech

Relying heavily on technology during the pandemic year, whether in terms of everyday activities, working from home, or not buying life essentials physically, there does not seem to be a come back from that point.

In 2021, people are expected to remain just as close to technology, which means that businesses, who have made the digital transition, need to keep up-to-date with the latest technologies.

3. Craving pre-pandemic conveniences

Things like traveling, dining out, going to the movies, attending concerts, and other art-related events are all activities that have been greatly missed in 2020. Conditioned by the return of such activities, the demand is likely to be quite high, because millions of people worldwide have been craving such experiences for over a year, which means huge profit for sectors that have felt the deep hit by COVID-19.

4. Health is essential

Having learned our lesson during 2020, being aware of the dangers and repercussions of everything they do in daily lives, we are all increasingly interested in leading healthier lives, whether in terms of the food we consume, or the lifestyle and fitness choices we make.

Businesses that decide to provide consumers with health-oriented products and services are up for great success during 2021.

5. Environment

Similar to the COVID-19 response most of us had, concentrating our focus on our health, there is another global trend focusing on the ecosystem, one that has been particularly motivated by amounting fears of another global emergency resulting from climate change, which could potentially trigger many new pandemics.

For business strategists, this could mean that their marketing campaigns need to address this interest in the environment, whether by promoting environment-friendly practices or by pledging some of their profit to tackle climate change, which could draw the interest of more customers over time.

What other factors do you think will be affecting consumers' trends and behaviors during 2021?