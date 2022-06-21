What Future Does the Yoga Industry Have in the Middle East?

It wasn't until the 1970s that Yoga, traditional practice with religious roots in northern India, became a globally popular trend, starting in the United States and spreading to other parts of the world.

Interest in Yoga has noticeably surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has alerted millions of people to new health and wellness goals, specifically the need for physical and mental strength, in addition to overcoming anxiety and stress resulting from the global crisis.

In addition to the growing consumer base, online promotion of the practice for younger generations as a necessary one has helped make Yoga a profitable industry, whether through online channels introducing the practice to a wider audience or by experts taking to social media to raise awareness of its health benefits.

According to the most recent numbers, over 300 million yoga practitioners perform various poses and stretches of Yoga around the world, including at least 36 million Americans.

Yoga has also been reportedly more popular among women in America, as they make up nearly 72% of its practitioners in the United States.

This spike in the number of people with an interest in Yoga has also reflected positively in sales of Yoga-related products worldwide.

The Yoga Industry in Numbers

Examining consumption numbers, we can easily see major jumps. The Yoga industry today encompasses a variety of relevant products and services, starting from the Yoga mat, clothing, accessories, clubs/class subscriptions, not to mention the increasing number of luxury Yoga retreats and spas.

Studies have found that the global yoga mat market size is expected to grow from $11.37 billion in 2022 to $14.36 billion in 2026.

Moreover, the global yoga clothing market is projected to grow from $22.72 billion in 2021 to $39.91 billion in 2028. In November 2020, Nike introduced its first Yoga collection to the public, one that has been available in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Global statistics show that a Yogi spends $62,640 on average while practicing Yoga during their lifetime.

In total, the global Yoga market size is estimated to be well over $130 billion, making it quite an important industry that is projected to continue growing in recent years.

The Yoga Industry in the Middle East

While it remains hard to find Middle East-specific figures in terms of the Yoga industry, we can trace the growing popularity of the practice in the region in recent years.

Middle Eastern interest in Yoga can be clearly seen in the increasing number of Arabic-speaking Yoga trainers and influencers online, especially ones that resorted to the internet amid the COVID-19 pandemic to reach a wider audience that lived under months-long lockdowns.

Moreover, Yoga has received growing attention from governments in the region, including the 2017 Saudi decision to approve the teaching and practice of Yoga as a sport in the Kingdom.

During the same year, the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi hosted The World Yoga Sports Ranking Championship for the first time.

Last January, an event organized by the Saudi Yoga Committee drove more than 1,000 people from different Saudi cities to the country's first Yoga Festival, held at the Juman Park in King Abdullah Economic City on the Red Sea.

Investing in the Yoga industry is now a smart choice, whether in terms of equipment, resources, or training skills, as the practice is set to score even more success in the coming years.