WhatsApp Dark Mode Undergoes Updates Before Official Launch

WhatsApp's much-awaited Dark Mode feature is undergoing updates before finally rolling out to users.

WABetainfo reported that WhatsApp's Dark Theme will be automatically enabled or disabled depending upon your Battery Saver settings. The report points out the new update will replace the old "System default option, for unsupported Android versions".

The screenshot revealed by WABetainfo shows three theme options - "Set by battery saver, light, and dark". Dark Theme "set by battery saver" will be available to users running Android 9 and older versions.

While users with Android 10 will have the previous "System default" option wherein the app automatically changes the color scheme depending upon the device scheme chosen by the user.

WhatsApp is also working on other new features such as self-destructing messages, multiple device support, hide muted status, and more, reported HT.