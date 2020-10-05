WhatsApp to Introduce New Features to iPhone Users

WhatsApp to soon introduce to iPhone users new features like always mute option, shortcut to catalogue and traces of expiring media, since these features have already been rolled out to beta users of the app.

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp Beta for iPhone version 2.20.100.23 will come with the Always Mute feature which will replace the "1 year" option for muting conversations - both groups and individuals.

It will also add support for iOS 14, which is expected to roll out on the Apple App Store anytime soon. The visual changes are likely to include a bigger search bar and better integration with iOS 14, along with limited support for photos based on the user's preference.

Revealing about the other new feature, WABetaInfo reported that for the catalogue shortcut, WhatsApp will bring a single call button for Business chats. Once a user taps on it, he/she can choose the call type. In case a business has the catalog feature configured, a shortcut will appear in the navigation bar.

While for the expiring media feature that was recently spotted for Android users as well is also under development for iPhone users. It however, gives no clarity on the timeline for the same. Also, the expiring media feature has been under speculation for a year now and is still to roll out, TOI quoted WABetaInfo reports.