WhatsApp Is Reportedly Testing a Feature To Let You Report Specific Messages

Published September 22nd, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
The feature will soon allow you to select the messages that you want to report. (Shutterstock)
WhatsApp is updating its messaging reporting feature to better protect users' privacy.

According to WhatsApp beta tracker, WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature to allow users to report specific messages on the platform instead of the entire conversation. 

Source: WABetaInfo

The Facebook-owned messaging app is currently testing the new feature with beta testers on Android and iPhone devices.

Earlier this month, ProPublica published a report that raised concerns about WhatsApp's content review system and accused Facebook-owned messaging app of undermining the privacy of its users. WhatsApp has not provided any public details about whether it reads recent messages of a chat when it is reported on the platform. 

WABetaInfo stated that the new reporting feature will be different from the existing one, in which the five most recent messages are forwarded to WhatsApp when a user reports a user or business on the basis of their chat.

WhatsApp report
Source: WABetaInfo

It's worth mentioning that this is not WhatsApp's first attempt to improve its reporting system. 

