This is Why Big Eyes, Binance Coin, and Cronos Are in High Demand

Widespread crypto adoption began in 2017 and has increased due to trading and several innovative solutions. Thus, crypto tokens such as Big Eyes (BIG), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cronos (CRO) that provide long-term trade value and the benefits of blockchain technology are in high demand.

The new meme token Big Eyes (BIG) presents valuable use cases and NFTs to empower its community. Binance Coin (BNB) and Cronos (CRO) are not left behind, as they offer many DeFi services on their respective platforms.

Find out how these unique crypto tokens could drive more individuals, businesses, and organizations into the cryptocurrency market.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new community-focused meme cryptocurrency. It was created by a team of NASA scientists to generate wealth in the DeFi sector. Community tokens are unique in the DeFi space, and Big Eyes (BIG) intends to maximize DeFi's features as a source of funding for its members and global charities. These DeFi features include zero tax on purchases, transparent token auto-burn, and a two-year locked liquidity pool.

The meme token will also leverage NFTs to provide a means of trade and serve as a reward for participating in the platform. The Big Eyes (BIG) team will charge a 10% tax on NFT trades and allocate 5% of the tax to NFT holders.

Furthermore, Big Eyes (BIG) plans to give its NFT holders access to many NFT events, such as contests and a marketplace where they can purchase high-value products.

The new cryptocurrency will have a self-propagating ecosystem for hypergrowth and to increase effective adoption. To this end, 80% of the token's supply will be sold in a public presale, while 5% will be donated to a dedicated charity wallet to fund nonprofit marine sanctuaries.

1% of the NFT tax will also go to charity. These activities will attract more individuals to join the community and expand the BIG token's reach.

The Binance Coin (BNB) is a native token that supports trading and fee payments on the two Binance blockchains: the BNB Chain and the Binance Smart Chain. Due to the volume of transactions on the Binance exchange, the BNB coin is currently fifth in the cryptocurrency market list, according to CoinMarketCap. In contrast, the exchange platform is the largest in the world by trading volume.

Binance Coin (BNB) however, has evolved beyond facilitating trades on Binance's exchange platform. Crypto users can now use it for crypto lending, payment processing, and leisure activities, such as booking travel arrangements, accommodations, and hotels, as well as paying for food.

Furthermore, Binance Coin (BNB) users enjoy discounted fees when trading or exchanging the token for other forms of cryptocurrency, such as Ethereum (ETH) or Bitcoin (BTC). In addition, Binance permanently burns about one-fifth of its profits in BNB tokens each quarter, which raises the value of the remaining tokens.

Cronos (CRO) is the native token of the Cronos Chain - a blockchain developed by Crypto.com. Its decentralized, open-source chain is a payment, trading, and financial services platform where users can trade, process payments, and access monetary service solutions.

CRO token holders can stake their coins on the platform as validators and earn token rewards for processing transactions on the network. Additionally, the CRO token facilitates transaction fees on the Cronos Chain.

CRO is the focal point of Crypto.com's push to boost global crypto adoption. The crypto platform is constantly researching and developing new use cases to allow users to leverage cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to enhance their control over their assets, data, and identities.

Binance Coin (BNB) and Cronos (CRO) are user favorites in crypto trading and exchange. Big Eyes (BIG) intends to join them and, altogether, promote more cryptocurrency adoption across the world.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and will soon launch in the various crypto exchanges. Visit the links below for early access:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/?section=buy

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice