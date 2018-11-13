Will Lebanon Witness Another Wave of IMF Instructions? (Shutterstock)

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri attended commemorations of the centenary of Armistice Day in Paris over the weekend, before taking part in the opening of the Paris Peace Forum Sunday.

At the forum’s opening, Hariri discussed Lebanon’s economic situation and the country’s relationship with the International Monetary Fund with the fund’s Director Christine Lagarde, according to a statement from the premier-designate’s office.

The meeting included caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury and Lebanon’s Ambassador to France Rami Adwan.

Earlier, at a lunch at the Elysee Palace, Hariri held conversations with a number of world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Swiss President Alain Berset, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau.

Hariri had also attended a dinner hosted by Macron at the Musee d’Orsay the night before, an earlier statement from the premier-designate’s office reported.

Hariri posted a picture of himself with Macron on his social media accounts, saying he was “honored” to attend the dinner.

The dinner was also attended by several heads of state and international organizations that were in Paris for events commemorating the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

Hariri has been in France on a private visit since early November, and is expected to return to Beirut after the Paris Peace Forum, which will run until Nov. 13.

The premier-designate’s trip to France comes as the formation of Lebanon’s next government remains stalled after a last-minute demand by Sunni lawmakers from outside Hariri’s Future Movement for representation in the next Cabinet.

A statement from Hariri’s office said the premier-designate will hold a news conference Tuesday addressing the latest roadblock to Cabinet formation.