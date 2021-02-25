Will Rotana and Warner’s Revolutionise the Arab Music Scene?

The largest record label in the Middle East is Rotana Music. The company is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal. It made a deal with Warner Music Group; in which WMG will be distributing Rotana Music releases globally. It will be done outside of MENA Region, and via YouTube for the entire world.

It is established in 1993, and the company’s headquarters are in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The dominant record label, Rotana Music, has some of the best artists of the Arab World signed: Amr Diab, Elissa, Tamer Hosny, Shereen, Angham, and way more. Consequently, Warner Music Group chose Rotana Music of all record labels to cooperate with.

The deal, which is believed to be an eight-figure acquisition, will expand Warner Music Group’s presence in the Middle East and MENA region, according to Music Business Worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to be joining with Rotana, whose significant presence in the market reflects its extraordinary roster of musical icons and outstanding talent.” –Warner Music Group stated.

“This is an exciting time, and we at Rotana are very happy with this partnership. Which will facilitate Warner Music’s reach into the MENA music industry, and fan communities; just as it will benefit Rotana in our global expansion objective.”

This is a new beginning for Arab music, as artists now have bigger chances to create their own fan bases and expand exponentially. Accordingly, every upcoming artist now would aspire to make a deal with Rotana Music, just to get the chance to get the publicity and distribution that the deal with Warner Music Group offers.