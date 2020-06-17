Will Staycations Be the New Summer Option in the Middle East?

In an attempt to help the deeply-troubled industry recover faster and due to the continuous halt on international travel and touristic activities, hotels and travel agents are now making every effort to promote a new kind of vacations, an option that could provide the win-win experience in the times of the coronavirus.

For people obsessed with international travel, ones who are used to flying away every summer for their annual vacation, the staycation option might not be their favorite one, but it's the only available recreational activity for the time being.

Staycations have long been the preferred way of spending free time for those who either don't enjoy being abroad, or those whose financial abilities don't allow them the luxury of leaving their countries, and in some cases, their cities.

This year, hotels and resorts, struggling to attract visitors, have been crafting new deals to promote their facilities for both citizens and residents of Middle Eastern countries; highlighting local sites and gems that are just as worthy of visiting as the ones people hope to visit abroad.

Marketing campaigns didn't ignore the imminent threat that is the Coronavirus, so they has been stressing special procedures of ensuring the sanitization of promoted sites and hotel facilities.

In Jordan, a country heavily dependent on tourism, citizens have been exempted from entry fees to the ancient city of Petra until the end of 2020, a decision taken to encourage the population to visit the site voted amongst the world's new seven wonders.

Similarly, travel agents are offering exceptional packages for locals wishing to visit Jordan's only coastal city on the Red Sea, Aqaba, including round trips from and to Amman, in addition to hotel stays and meals.

Moving on to another touristic hub in the region with millions of travel enthusiasts; UAE's luxurious hotels are now offering generous discounts in an attempt to draw in visitors wishing to enjoy a few days away from their houses where they spent the last three months.

Some hotels' staycation deals in Dubai are offering 50% discounts to local tourists craving a vacation by the beach, exquisite dishes, and fun, relaxing activities.

While hopes shouldn't be too high in terms of encouraging local tourism very soon, especially in the absence of any signs of a soon eradication of COVID-19, the growing popularity of no-travel vacations will help the hospitality industry minimize the damage it's been suffering from.