Will you purchase the world's first flying car?

ALBAWABA- Alef Aeronautics' Model A aims to be the first car in the world that is capable of riding on the streets and taking off vertically. The automaker has been officially granted legal permission from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) to test-run the vehicle.

Testing the Vehicle on both the road and the sky is going to be a vital stage in the car's production before it would be released to the public.

According to Alef Aeronautics, the car will be entirely electric, making it environmentally friendly and energy-sufficient.

The world's first flying car just won approval to start testing on the road and in the air.



Alef Aeronautics, hopes to start delivering the vehicles to customers by late 2025.



Pre-orders are now available. The car will cost $300,000.



How much will it cost?

The Model A's expected price is looking to be $300,000, pre-ordering the car will cost you a deposit of $150 to join the general queue and $1,500 to get priority access.

Delivery for the car is expected to start in late 2025 according to the company.

Alef Aeronautics' CEO Jim Dukhovny stated in an article by WKBW that "our flying car is safer than regular cars." Additionally, he added that even though the automobile is currently $300,000, he hopes to eventually lower the price to $35,000.

The CEO of Alef Aeronautics, a mobility company that made a flying car, says its car is "safer than helicopters and airplanes and safer than your regular cars on the ground."

Alef's Model A has been tested for 4 years and counting

The company was founded in 2015 by Dukhovny, Konstantin Kisly, Pavel Markin, and Oleg Petrov in Palo Alto, California. According to USA Today, the prototype had its first drive in 2019.

The vehicle must also meet National Highway and Traffic Safety standards. Before flying, it will additionally be required to comply with the Administration's safety requirements.

The CEO told USA Today that the company is "hopeful" the certification "will be our next step."

Alef Aeronautics (USA) revealed its flying car "Model A" was granted legal permission to test run the vehicle on the road and in the sky − a move needed before it can be released to the public.

According to USA Today and Alef, the car's top speed on a paved surface is 25 miles per hour; if the driver wishes to travel faster, they must employ the vehicle's flying capabilities.