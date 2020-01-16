Woqod Launch 100th Petrol Station In Qatar

Qatar Fuel (Woqod) on Wednesday opened a new fuel station in New Industrial Area, increasing its network of stations across Qatar to 100.

With this facility, Woqod has moved a step closer to its objective of opening 114 fuel stations by 2020.

The New Industrial Area station is spread over 14,400 square metres and has three lanes with six dispensers for light vehicles and two lanes with four dispensers for heavy vehicles.

The new station offers round-the-clock services and includes a Sidra convenience store, a manual vehicle wash, oil change and tyre repair facility and a shop that sells gasoline and diesel products for light and heavy vehicles.

Woqod is currently constructing 12 new fuel stations, a large number of which are expected to become operational within the first quarter of the year. Woqod’s CEO Engineer Saad Rashid al Muhannadi said, “Woqod strives to expand its fuel station network in the country to meet the rising demand and achieve the goal of providing customers with access to best-in-class products and services at their convenience and comfort.”

Woqod recently hastened the construction of new petrol stations to meet the fuel and energy needs of the country.

“Woqod team would like to extend their gratitude to all governmental and private entities that have contributed and still contributing to the completion of such projects,” Muhannadi said.