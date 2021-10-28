World’s 10 Best Companies to Work for

Do you consider your employer as one of the world’s best companies to work for? Would you recommend it to friends and family? Well, believe it or not, some people do actually recommend their employers to others not because of their loyalty, but because that’s how good their employer is to them!
The research company, Statista, has partnered recently with Forbes to compile Forbes’ annual list of the World’s Best Employers. Statista surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time employees from 58 countries working for multinational companies.
The results concluded that the 10 companies below are the world’s best companies to work for:
Samsung Electronics
First on the list comes the South Korean giant, Samsung Electronics. You can check if Samsung is looking for someone with your expertise and potential here.
IBMInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM) ranked second on this list. Headquartered in New York with operations in over 171 countries, you might have a chance to land a job there!
MicrosoftThe tech giant, Microsoft, that produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services ranked third among the world’s best employers. With presence in over 100 countries, Microsoft is always looking for talented employees and you can always check their vacancies here.
AmazonThe e-commerce conglomerate ranked 4th on this list despite all the headlines we read about Amazon’s workers complaining about the work’s conditions at Amazon. Despite being headquartered in the U.S., you don’t have to be based in the states to work at Amazon. You can find different vacancies in different locations here.
AppleWorld's largest technology company by revenue and most valuable company, Apple, ranked 5th among the world’s best companies to work for. If you’d like to join Apple’s team, you can check their vacancies here.
AlphabetGoogle’s parent company, Alphabet, ranked sixth on Forbes’ best employers list. Right now, there are over 1000 job vacancies there if you’re interested 😉
Dell TechnologiesDell Technologies ranked 7th on this list. You can check if you have an opportunity in this American multinational company here.
HuaweiThe Chinese giant, Huawei, ranked 8th among the best employers. Huawei is always looking for new talents, and you can check their vacancies here.
AdobeThe American multinational computer software company, Adobe, ranked 9th on this list. You can explore the job opportunities in the software conglomerate here.
BMW GroupBMW Group is the only automotive company that managed to rank among the top 10 best employers. If you’re passionate about this industry, you might want to check the vacancies in the BMW group.
