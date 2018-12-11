World’s First Digital Courtroom Finds Home in Abu Dhabi
Only the judge overseeing the case will be present in the courtroom. (Wam)
Follow >
Click here to add ADGM Courts as an alert
Disable alert for ADGM Courts,
Click here to add Abu Dhabi Global Market as an alert
Disable alert for Abu Dhabi Global Market
An online platform where both plaintiffs and respondents can settle disputes without going to an actual court has been launched in Abu Dhabi, UAE state-news agency WAM reported.
The digital platform was launched by the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts (ADGM courts). which are independent courts that handle civil and commercial disputes, to streamline the judiciary process.
“Technology and innovation have been disrupting every aspect of our lives and the judiciary sector is no exception. The best innovations to come out of this sector are those that allow us to creatively manage the growing demand for transparency, information, speed and effectiveness,” said Ahmad Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of the ADGM Courts.
In the new system, both plaintiffs and respondents will be able to upload documents through an online portal, wherein all involved parties, as well as the judges and lawyers will have access to.
Read More
Abu Dhabi to Revitalise Al Dhafra Region With $1.1 Billion Infrastructure Development Projects
Abu Dhabi Economic Growth Stable, With Prospects of Improvement
The digital courtroom, which will not make use of paper in the entire process, is seen to save all parties time and money.
Linda Fitz Alan, registrar and chief executive of ADGM Courts said the parties would not be required to be physically present during a hearing.
“We can do the court hearing by video conferencing, not every party has to be present in the courtroom. In fact, everybody can be on a screen if that’s the most efficient way,” she said.
Alan said only the judge needs to be present in the courtroom, “for anyone else — the lawyer, plaintiff and respondent — if there’s no particular need for it, they can all be on screen in different places,” she added.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Abu Dhabi Systems and Information Centre, Abu Dhabi Education Council and Microsoft Gulf announce winning teams of "Imagine Us" competition
- Masdar Institute’s Microsystems Engineering program equips students with expertise to develop Abu Dhabi’s high-tech sector
- National Geographic Abu Dhabi to take viewers inside some of the world’s most inaccessible places
- Al Qassimi Up-Beat For Rallye De France After Strong MERC Showing
- Abu Dhabi set to welcome the football world as tickets for the Fifa Club World Cup UAE 2010 go on sale