The London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm, Henley & Partners, has released its yearly global passports ranking for 2022. And while none of the Arab countries made to the list of the most 10 powerful ones, 8 Arab nations were among the weakest internationally.

The ranking was based on the number of countries each passport grants its holder access to without a visa or a visa on arrival.



Without further ado, here are the world’s most powerful & weakest passports for 2022:

Most powerful passports to hold for 2022:

1. Japan, Singapore (192 destinations)

2. Germany, South Korea (190 destinations)

3. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (189 destinations)

4. Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Sweden (188 destinations)

5. Ireland, Portugal (187 destinations)

6. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States (186 destinations)

7. Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185 destinations)

8. Poland, Hungary (183 destinations)

9. Lithuania, Slovakia (182 destinations)

10. Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia (181 destinations)

Weakest passports to hold for 2022:

1. Afghanistan (26 destinations)

2. Iraq (28 destinations)

3. Syria (29 destinations)

4. Pakistan (31 destinations)

5. Yemen (33 destinations)

6. Somalia (34 destinations)

7. Palestinian Territory, Nepal (37 destinations)

8. North Korea (39 destinations)

9. Libya, Kosovo, Bangladesh (40 destinations)

10. Sudan, Sri Lanka, Lebanon (41 destinations)