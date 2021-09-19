World Bank to Stop Issuing Doing Business Reports

  1. Home
Published September 19th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
The World Bank management decided to pause the next Doing Business report and initiated a series of reviews and audits of the report and its methodology.

The World Bank Group has announced its plans to discontinue issuing Doing Business reports following data irregularities and improper data changes on Doing Business 2018 and 2020 were reported internally in June 2020.

After a probe into internal reports that raised allegations on alleged pressures by World Bank president then Jim Yong Kim and the then-chief executive Kristalina Georgieva to change China's ranking in 2017, The World Bank management decided to pause the next Doing Business report and initiated a series of reviews and audits of the report and its methodology.

Stressing the importance of Trust in the research of the World Bank Group, the group is now investigating the findings of past reviews and audits.

The group looks forward to working on a new approach to assessing the business and investment climate.

