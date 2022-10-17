Millions of people have struggled with poverty for decades now, and while the world has made significant strides to reduce poverty over the years, the 2020 pandemic pushed global poverty to over 700M people. In fact, reports say that even with global efforts and sustainable goals to reduce poverty, there will still be around 547M people living in poverty in 2030. That is why it is imperative to continuously shed light on countries suffering from extreme poverty.

October 17th, which marks International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, serves as a reminder of the millions of people living in poverty and the necessity to do more to help combat poverty.

Here are the world’s 10 poorest countries in 2022 (based upon their 2020 Gross National Income (GNI) per capita in current US$):

10. Niger - GNI: $540

With more than 10M people living in extreme poverty in Niger, the country is facing even more distress with refugees coming from Nigeria and Mali. Inflation is also an issue in the country and is pushing even more people below the poverty line.

9. Liberia - GNI: $530

In Liberia, around 50.9% of the population lives in extreme poverty, which accounts for about 2.3M Liberians. It is also reported that more people are at threat of poverty due to inflation and the ongoing aftermath of the pandemic.

8. Central African Republic (CAR) - GNI: $510

Even though the Central African Republic is considered to be rich in natural resources, the country is still recovering from the aftermath of the 2013 political turmoil. The lack of stability has pushed 71% of the population under the international poverty line and left around 613,114 refugees.

7. Eritrea - GNI: $510

With inequality still prevalent in Eritrea, it is reported that female headed houses are usually the poorest. The report also highlights that 53% of Eritreans live under the poverty line.

6. Afghanistan - GNI: $500

The intense summer heat and drought earlier this year has made the situation even worse for Afghanistan, which was already suffering from extreme poverty. Around 3M children are at risk of malnutrition and 70% of families are unable to afford basic needs.

5. Sierra Leone - GNI: $490

In 2018, there were around 4.3M people living under the national poverty line, in which 60% of the rural population is living in poverty, whereas only 20% of the urban population is considered poor.

4. Madagascar - GNI: $480

Residents of Madagascar are facing serious levels of poverty in which three-fourths of its population lives beneath the international poverty line. Not only that, but more than 80% of children living there live in extreme poverty.

3. Mozambique - GNI: $460

With 70% of its population living in poverty, Mozambique is facing extreme poverty that is killing many. In fact, it is reported that around 43% of children under 5 suffer from malnutrition, and 45% of deaths in children are due to malnutrition.

2. Somalia - GNI: $310

One of the poorest countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, not only is Somalia facing extreme poverty but is also seeing an increase in terror attack. This is limiting the government's ability to carry out development policies to help reduce poverty.

1. Burundi - GNI: $270

It is reported that 73% of Burundi’s population is living in poverty, making the country the poorest country in the world.