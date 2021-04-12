WTO Welcomes Applications for Young Professionals Programme

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is welcoming applications for its 2022 Young Professionals Programme (YPP), which allows qualified young professionals from developing and least-developed countries to enhance their knowledge regarding WTO and international trade issues.

The YPP is a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience which can help open the door for future professional opportunities in the field of multilateral diplomacy and global trade.

The YPP selection gives preference to young professionals from developing and least-developed countries that are members of the WTO and whose nationals are currently under-represented or not represented in the organization's Secretariat. The programme is part of the Secretariat's overall goal to increase its diversity to better reflect the make-up of its membership.

Candidates up to the age of 32, as of 1 January 2022, from eligible countries are invited to submit their application by 29 April 2021. The selected candidates will work at the WTO Secretariat for one year, starting in January 2022.

The 2021 cadre of Young Professionals includes 14 professionals from: Bangladesh, Belize, Dominican Republic, Eswatini, Guatemala, Georgia, Indonesia, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Chinese Taipei and Thailand. They were selected from more than 2,400 candidates following a competitive selection process. More about these young professionals is available here. Nearly 60 professionals have participated in the programme since it was launched in 2017.

The YPP provides a unique opportunity for qualified young professionals to enhance their knowledge and skills on WTO and international trade issues. The selected young professionals are allocated to various divisions of the WTO Secretariat based on their qualifications and the needs of the division. The areas of work may include accessions, agriculture, dispute settlement, intellectual property rights, market access, media and external relations, WTO rules, trade and development, trade and environment, trade in services and investment, trade facilitation, trade policy analysis and trade-related technical assistance.

Applicants interested in the YPP programme will find further details on a dedicated information page. Candidates must be from developing and least-developed countries that are members of the WTO. The online application form can be accessed on the WTO e-Recruitment website and should be completed no later than April 29, 2021.