You Can Earn Over $7,000 for a Paid Internship in This UAE-Based Company

A UAE-based company is offering students a unique internship opportunity, in which they become the CEO for a month while earning a handsome stipend.

Introduced by The Adecco Group, the 'CEO for One Month' programme offers students an opportunity to develop and showcase their leadership potential.

The programme also develops their skills and provides an opportunity to fill the shoes of the company's CEO.

Running into its 6th year, 'CEO for One Month' is a paid internship where the student gets a chance to earn a salary of 6,000 euros (Dh26,282) for one month at the national level. Registration will open in December 2021 and students can apply until April 2022.

The programme runs at the two level – national and global.

In the UAE, over 1,700 people have applied for the programme from various universities in the region. Globally, over 140,000 applicants from 40-plus countries are screened down to the final 31.

Gaurav Pande, a student from NYU Abu Dhabi, took the national title for 2021 and will be an intern at the Adecco HQ in Dubai for one month and shadow Mayank Patel, country head, Adecco Middle East.

In the coming months, the top 31 finalists across the world will compete and show what it takes to reach the next stage of the programme, which is the 'Global CEO for One Month 2021', where the candidate gets an opportunity to shadow The Adecco Group's global CEO Alain Dehaze at its headquarters in Switzerland.

“We understand the difficulty many young people face when it comes to finding a job, and the high expectations of employers when it comes to candidate work experience. The Adecco Group's 'CEO for One Month' programme will provide a meaningful experience empowering success in the world of work,” said Patel.

“The thing I most look forward to in my one month of local CEO shadowing is to experience being part of high-level executive meetings alongside the CEO, learn from such meetings, and hopefully contribute something new and meaningful,” says Pande.