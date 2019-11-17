Looking for a Job in UAE? Here's How You Can Avoid Labour and Visa Fraud

It is helpful to know the visa procedures and rules of a country before visiting the place. Considering the increase in visa fraud cases, it is essential to understand the areas one could be trapped. People visit the UAE for several purposes. It could be for work, visit, investment, residence or legal matters.





Here's a look at some tips for those who would like to visit UAE.

If you get a job offer in the UAE, make sure that you get an offer letter issued by the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

The prospective employees/candidates can verify the job offer's validity at the UAE embassy in their country. All legal job offer numbers start with then digits. You can use the job offer number to verify employer's validity at the MOHRE's website (enquiry service - application status).

Once you sign the offer letter, the employer will send you an employment visa to enter the UAE. Refer to points 8 and 9 below to verify visa/entry permit validity.

You don't have the right to work in the UAE, if you are in visit or tourist entry permit/visa. If you work under visit or tourist visa, it will bring you penalties and deportation.

The sponsor (the employer) is responsible for payment of recruitment expenses, according to the labour law.

You can search the company's English and Arabic name in the National Economic register and get company details to check whether the company legally exists.

Your queries will be answered by MoHRE at telephone number 0097168027666, or you can email them: ask@mohre.gov.ae.

You can check its validity at the GDRFA's website, if you have entry permit/visa issued from Dubai.

Tourist visa is issued by UAE-based airlines. It is also issued by the UAE-based hotels and travel agencies.

Learn more about the fees of visas and entry permits issued from Dubai.

Get help on visas and entry permits issued from Dubai through Amer's chat service.

Get more information on visas and entry permits issued through the chat service on the eChannels platform.

Besides, there is no independent employment visa. You are supposed to work for your sponsor/employer. Your sponsor may give you a permit to work for another employer under approval from the MOHRE.

A residence visa cannot be processed for anyone while the applicant is outside the UAE. A residence visa can be issued only when the applicant is inside the UAE having entered the country on entry permit.