You Can Now Get Your EU Passport When You Invest in the 'Heart of Europe'

Kleindienst Group, the UAE’s largest European property developer and creator of The Heart of Europe, said that investors in its luxury island project off the coast of Dubai will now be eligible to receive a European passport when purchasing property on The Heart of Europe (THOE).

Through this summer offer, and based on applicable terms and conditions, THOE phase 1 property owners with an investment exceeding Dh5 million ($1.36 million) will automatically qualify for a free Moldovan citizenship that facilitates visa-free travel across the Schengen area in Europe and 121 global countries, in addition to many other accessibility and travel benefits.

Josef Kleindienst, founder and chairman of Kleindienst Group said: “Surpassing client expectations through every element in our offering is an essential part of our approach.”

“We understand the need for creating outstanding value that surpasses high-quality structures and innovative builds. With the demand for nationality by investment growing globally, especially amongst residents in the Middle East and Asia who are looking for more stability and security than their current passports offer, we found this element to be of great added value to our investors, and have already started receiving very positive feedback from our clients,” he added.

This unique seven-island project located on The World Island, 20 minutes off the coast of Dubai, is composed of some of the most innovative luxury holiday homes, 13 theme hotels and the Floating Seahorse villas - first phase of which has been completely sold out and scheduled for handover by end of 2019 with 61 per cent construction completed to date.

THOE business model enables prospect buyers to make one of the most lucrative investments on the market today with 100 per cent guaranteed return on investment, now coupled with the added value of a European passport.

The Kleindienst Group is also providing other special programs to investors looking at smaller investments. With this offering THOE is setting new standards in investment by adding unprecedented value to its real estate portfolio and assets. The offer is valid until September 2019.